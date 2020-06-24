Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.07% of Atlantic Power worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atlantic Power by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,209,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,859 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,356,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 600,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

In related news, EVP Joseph Cofelice acquired 17,657 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,488.88. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 884,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,210.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 44,657 shares of company stock worth $82,749. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AT opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Atlantic Power Corp has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.