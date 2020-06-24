State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ryanair by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,771,000 after buying an additional 732,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after purchasing an additional 511,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,957,000 after purchasing an additional 775,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

