Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

BSRR stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.17. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 26.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

