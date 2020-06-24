State Street Corp Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.16% of Consolidated-Tomoka Land worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 176.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

CTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

