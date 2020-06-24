Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of EWC opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

