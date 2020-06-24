Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $227,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA JKH opened at $293.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.47 and a 200-day moving average of $258.63. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.44 and a 1-year high of $297.33.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

