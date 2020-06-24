CAE (NYSE:CAE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.25 million. CAE had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of CAE by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

