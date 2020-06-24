CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. CareDx has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,656,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,632,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,356 shares of company stock worth $5,892,980. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

