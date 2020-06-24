A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given Hold Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a strong sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 44.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

