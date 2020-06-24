Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 17.6%

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) shares were up 17.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, approximately 497,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 653,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 million and a P/E ratio of -30.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

In related news, Director Michael Bruno John Franz England sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,698,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$702,715.

Btu Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

