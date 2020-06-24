Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Las Vegas Sands have declined significantly so far this year, revenue diversification efforts, planned investment in new capital projects in Macao and higher revenues from The Parisian Macao are likely to drive performance in the days ahead. Moreover, the company is also confident with the expansion of Marina Bay Sands, expecting demand to be robust. However, coronavirus related woes pose concerns. The company has already closed its Venetian and Palazzo resorts in Las Vegas to contain the spread of the virus. Although most of the casinos in Macau have resumed operations after coronavirus-induced shutdown, casino tables are still empty. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined in the past 60 days, depicting analyst’s concern regarding the stock growth potential. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.59.

Shares of LVS opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after buying an additional 544,041 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,941 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 25,263 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 380,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

