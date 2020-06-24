Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of WBIT stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.