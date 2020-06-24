Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Atlantic Power worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 299,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,209,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,859 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,356,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Power news, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Cofelice purchased 17,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,488.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,364.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,657 shares of company stock worth $82,749. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AT shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Shares of AT opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.54. Atlantic Power Corp has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

