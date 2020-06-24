Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA WBIT opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.