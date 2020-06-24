Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $293.99 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.44 and a 52 week high of $297.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.63.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

