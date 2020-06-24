Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,642 Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIN. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $57.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

