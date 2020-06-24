Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,530,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,771,000 after buying an additional 732,578 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,441,000 after buying an additional 511,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,889,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,957,000 after buying an additional 775,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

RYAAY stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

