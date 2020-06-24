Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.78

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 6021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.
A number of research firms recently commented on HAIN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,450,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $17,528,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after buying an additional 522,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after buying an additional 446,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,213,000 after buying an additional 314,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
