Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.78

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 6021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAIN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,450,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $17,528,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,169,000 after buying an additional 522,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after buying an additional 446,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,213,000 after buying an additional 314,662 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

