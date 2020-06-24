State Street Corp Has $4.66 Million Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,983,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,063 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $268,574,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,869,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,863,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

NEX stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 3.55.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

