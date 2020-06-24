CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBAY. Roth Capital raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised CymaBay Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.77.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $281.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.47. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,595,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,240,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 1,256,432 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 46.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 57,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

