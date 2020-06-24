Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.60

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 43545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Barth sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $25,646.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,774 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

