Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Trading Up 24.7%

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH)’s stock price was up 24.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.71 and last traded at C$3.18, approximately 462,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 132,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TH. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Theratechnologies from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.97 million and a PE ratio of -15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

