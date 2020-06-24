Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.01

Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.01 and last traded at $62.92, with a volume of 107223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Logitech International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $663,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $8,373,013.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,514,133.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,941 shares of company stock valued at $18,354,799 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,039 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $184,009,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,802,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,826,000 after acquiring an additional 177,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,109,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

