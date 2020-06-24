CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $804.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.60 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 445,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 379,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

