Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) rose 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, approximately 131,601 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 153,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a market cap of $99.30 million and a PE ratio of -53.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Colonial Coal International Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

