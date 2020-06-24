49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Trading 41.7% Higher

49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR) shares traded up 41.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 120,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 65,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96.

49 North Resources Company Profile (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

