Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Up 150%

Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) shares were up 150% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 3,031,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 873% from the average daily volume of 311,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

About Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

