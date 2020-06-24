Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

