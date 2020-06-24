Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Declines By 6.2%

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,280,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 17,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 79,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

