CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Short Interest Update

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,580,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 23,080,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,981,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CNX Resources by 4,152.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,236 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,013,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNX shares. Cfra increased their price target on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.51.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.