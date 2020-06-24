Short Interest in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Declines By 5.4%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 663,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

JAZZ stock opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after buying an additional 431,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,865,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,544,000 after buying an additional 144,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,344,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,640,000 after buying an additional 699,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Barclays raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.68.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

