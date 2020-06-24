Marcus Ryu Sells 19,898 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $2,126,499.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $784,462.80.

On Monday, May 18th, Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $1,197,500.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $1,104,500.00.

GWRE opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average is $101.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -213.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

