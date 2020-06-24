Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $151.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $118.53. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $160.76. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $5,281,976.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.