Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Update

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $33,177.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Badger Meter by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

