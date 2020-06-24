Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,700 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 908,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.66 million, a PE ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $67,014.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 444.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Securities raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

