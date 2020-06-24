Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to post $2.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Cerecor posted sales of $4.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year sales of $8.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $8.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million.

CERC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group downgraded Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other Cerecor news, CEO Michael F. Cola bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 2,049,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $5,000,745.84. Insiders purchased a total of 4,145,617 shares of company stock worth $10,225,135 in the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerecor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerecor by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cerecor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cerecor by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cerecor by 23.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $156.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

