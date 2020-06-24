Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.20 Million

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post sales of $251.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.30 million and the lowest is $240.70 million. PetIQ posted sales of $220.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $814.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.10 million to $837.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $924.16 million, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $977.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.08 million, a PE ratio of -50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $525,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PetIQ by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million
Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.20 Million
Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.20 Million
Tecnoglass Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.13 Million
Tecnoglass Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.13 Million
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.31 Million
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.31 Million
Neutral Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Distil Stock Price
Neutral Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Distil Stock Price
Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Price
Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Price


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report