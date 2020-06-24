Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post sales of $251.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.30 million and the lowest is $240.70 million. PetIQ posted sales of $220.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $814.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.10 million to $837.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $924.16 million, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $977.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.08 million, a PE ratio of -50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

In related news, Director Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $525,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PetIQ by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

