Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $95.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.30 million and the lowest is $87.00 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $113.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $386.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.40 million to $436.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $407.94 million, with estimates ranging from $374.50 million to $475.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Tecnoglass had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 42,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 14.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

