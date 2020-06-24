Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.31 Million

Brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce sales of $376.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $369.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $383.20 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $389.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

SYKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Sidoti upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,335,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

