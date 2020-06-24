Neutral Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has trended neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of DIS opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. Distil has a 12-month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.55 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.89.

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

