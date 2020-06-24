Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Stock Price

Media coverage about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) has trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing earned a media sentiment score of -1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS LMPMF opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

