Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.20

Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €17.20 ($19.33) and last traded at €18.09 ($20.32), with a volume of 2813446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €17.16 ($19.28).

WDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($144.94) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wirecard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €153.06 ($171.98).

Get Wirecard alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €83.04 and a 200 day moving average of €107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.40.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.