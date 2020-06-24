Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.80

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €106.80 ($120.00) and last traded at €105.60 ($118.65), with a volume of 23898 shares. The stock had previously closed at €104.40 ($117.30).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAE shares. Barclays set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €107.57 ($120.87).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.