Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.80

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €106.80 ($120.00) and last traded at €105.60 ($118.65), with a volume of 23898 shares. The stock had previously closed at €104.40 ($117.30).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAE shares. Barclays set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €107.57 ($120.87).

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61.

About Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Declines By 5.4%
Short Interest in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Declines By 5.4%
Marcus Ryu Sells 19,898 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc Stock
Marcus Ryu Sells 19,898 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc Stock
Kinsale Capital Group Inc Short Interest Update
Kinsale Capital Group Inc Short Interest Update
Badger Meter, Inc. Short Interest Update
Badger Meter, Inc. Short Interest Update
Mitek Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Mitek Systems, Inc. Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cerecor Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report