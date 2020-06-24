Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.00

Hellofresh SE (ETR:HFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €45.00 ($50.56) and last traded at €44.96 ($50.52), with a volume of 81850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.70 ($50.22).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HFG shares. Barclays set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €39.22 ($44.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.97.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

