Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.28

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €94.28 ($105.93) and last traded at €92.90 ($104.38), with a volume of 27653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €92.36 ($103.78).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($102.70) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.13 ($99.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.95.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

