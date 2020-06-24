CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $290.50

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290.50 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.61), with a volume of 87297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.56).

CMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered CMC Markets to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 285 ($3.63) in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 202 ($2.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of $821.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a GBX 12.18 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $2.85. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

About CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

