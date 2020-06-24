Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,068.00

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($13.59) and last traded at GBX 1,057.76 ($13.46), with a volume of 9096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,066 ($13.57).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 976.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 925.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This is an increase from Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02%.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

