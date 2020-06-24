Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.80

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.80 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.31), with a volume of 33326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.20 ($1.31).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.24. The firm has a market cap of $621.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24.

In related news, insider Kevin Matthews acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £11,040 ($14,051.16). Also, insider Paul Fry sold 106,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £93,554.56 ($119,071.60).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

