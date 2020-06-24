Carube Copper (CVE:CUC) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Carube Copper Corp. (CVE:CUC) dropped 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 330,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 166,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Carube Copper Company Profile (CVE:CUC)

Carube Copper Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The company owns 11 copper and gold exploration licenses in Jamaica covering an area of 535 square kilometers. It primarily holds interest in the Bellas Gate project that consists of Bellas Gate and Browns Hall special exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in Jamaica.

