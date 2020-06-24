BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.34

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and traded as low as $14.03. BELLUS Health shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 79,077 shares.

The company has a market cap of $813.89 million and a PE ratio of -23.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Orbimed Advisors LLC sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$512,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,653,146.94.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

